logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Education & Career

RBSE 10th result 2020 today, Key points to remember

The final date of BSER Class 10th Matric result declaration has been confirmed by RBSE Ajmer in Rajasthan

Tuesday July 28, 2020 9:42 AM, ummid.com News Network

RBSE 10th result 2020

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to declare on its official website rajresults.nic.in the result of Class 10 or SSC Matric 2020 exams today i.e. Tuesday July 28, 2020.

The final date of BSER Class 10th Matric result declaration has been confirmed by RBSE Jaipur in Rajasthan.

RBSE 10th result 2020 date and time

The RBSE Ajmer board sourves had earlier said that Class 10 result will be declared either on Monday or Tuesday. The Rajasthan Ajmer board now has confirmed that 10th result will be announced today i.e. Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 04:00 pm.

Students should keep in mind that 10th result being declared today is delayed because of Coronavirus pandemic. The 10th board exam 2020, and also the students, were disturbed by the pandemic. Hence, 10th score, marks and pass percentage might not be as per expectation.

Against this backdrop, students should not get panicked. There are more important exams in life after 10th board. You should get ready for these exams and improve your score.

Direct link to check Rajasthan board Class 10 result 2020

  1. Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Board by clicking here: rajresults.nic.in.
  2. Enter your roll number in the provided space.
  3. Click on Submit button.
  4. Result should appear on your screen. Take a print out for further reference.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2020 on SMS

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2020 will also be available on Mobile via SMS. To get your result via SMS type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send to 56263.

The Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Examination SSE Class 12 exams 2020 were scheduled in March. The exam was however postponed midway when some papers were pending due to Coronavirus lockown. The pending papers were later held in June.

About 11 lakh students from different districts of the state appeared for the Rajasthan RSEB Class X exams. The Rajasthan board has already declared Class 12th 2020 result.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo