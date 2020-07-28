RBSE 10th result 2020 today, Key points to remember

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to declare on its official website rajresults.nic.in the result of Class 10 or SSC Matric 2020 exams today i.e. Tuesday July 28, 2020.
The final date of BSER Class 10th Matric result declaration has been confirmed by RBSE Jaipur in Rajasthan.
The RBSE Ajmer board sourves had earlier said that Class 10 result will be declared either on Monday or Tuesday. The Rajasthan Ajmer board now has confirmed that 10th result will be announced today i.e. Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 04:00 pm.
Students should keep in mind that 10th result being declared today is delayed because of Coronavirus pandemic. The 10th board exam 2020, and also the students, were disturbed by the pandemic. Hence, 10th score, marks and pass percentage might not be as per expectation.
Against this backdrop, students should not get panicked. There are more important exams in life after 10th board. You should get ready for these exams and improve your score.
Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2020 will also be available on Mobile via SMS. To get your result via SMS type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send to 56263.
The Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Examination SSE Class 12 exams 2020 were scheduled in March. The exam was however postponed midway when some papers were pending due to Coronavirus lockown. The pending papers were later held in June.
About 11 lakh students from different districts of the state appeared for the Rajasthan RSEB Class X exams. The Rajasthan board has already declared Class 12th 2020 result.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Hagia Sophia Conversion: Triumph of a Politician, not Islam
Also Read
Hagia Sophia: A faltering Erdogan falls back on Islamism for brownie points
Uttar Pradesh, Bihar worst in Coronavirus reporting
'Anger is Stronger': Foreign Media on Kashmir a year after Article 370 abrogation
'New Political Dawn in Kashmir' nowhere in sight, Centre has left with limited options
Usman Saifi is preparing for JEE Main, PM Modi asks him to learn 'Vedic Maths'
Sikh separatists launch 'Referendum 2020' in J&K via Canadian portal
UP kidnapping cases reveal increasing involvement of women in crime
AR Rahman is doing only few films in Bollywood, read why
Cipla Covid drug Ciplenza goes to sale from August first week
New structures found in Pangong Tso, Chinese intrusion in India continue
India, China disengagement in eastern Ladakh hits roadblock
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study