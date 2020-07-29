KCET July 2020 gets Karnataka HC nod

KCET 2020: The Karnataka High Court Wednesday rejected a batch of petitions filed to seek cancellation and postponement of KCET 2020 scheduled to be held on July 30 and 31.
NSUI - National Students' Union of India, and others had approached the Karnataka High Court pleading that holding KCET amidst Coronavirus pandemic would put students to risk and hence the entrance exam should be postponed to some other date.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has planned KCET 2020 in Karnataka and other states on July 30 and 31, 2020. Kannada language test is scheduled to be held on August 01, 2020. KEA has also published KCET 2020 Admit Cards of over 1.84 lakh candidates who have registered for the exam.
While rejecting the petitions filed against KCET 2020, the Karnataka High Court said the fact that more than 1.8 lakh students have downloaded their admit cards cannot be overlooked.
Simultaneously, the HC also asked the state government to provide travel and logistic support to all students who are appearing for Karnataka CET July 2020.
Karnataka HC has also asked the state government to allow Coronavirus positive students, if any, to appear for KCET even if they do not have medical documents.
Most of the exams, including JEE Main 2020, JEE Advanced 2020, NEET 2020, MHT CET 2020 and other engineering and medical entrance exams have been cancelled, postponed or rescheduled. In view of this, it was anticipated that KCET 2020 will also be postponed and rescheduled to some later date.
Karnataka HC order however cleared whatever doubt surrounded KCET 2020. Students who have registered for the exam should immediately start preparing for the exam. KCET 2020 will be held in pen and paper mode.
Karnataka has emerged as the latest Coronavirus hotspot in India, crossing over 1.12 lakh positive cases Wednesday.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Babri Masjid like Al-Aqsa belongs to every Muslim: Kuwait Rights Body
Sushant Rajput Death: Plaint against Rhea, 5 others for abetment to suicide
Maharashtra 10th Result 2020 declared; 8360 schools record 100 per cent score
Usman Saifi is preparing for JEE Main, PM Modi asks him to learn 'Vedic Maths'
Sikh separatists launch 'Referendum 2020' in J&K via Canadian portal
Uttar Pradesh, Bihar worst in Coronavirus reporting
AR Rahman is doing only few films in Bollywood, read why
Hagia Sophia Conversion: Triumph of a Politician, not Islam
Also Read
Hagia Sophia: A faltering Erdogan falls back on Islamism for brownie points
New structures found in Pangong Tso, Chinese intrusion in India continue
India, China disengagement in eastern Ladakh hits roadblock
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study