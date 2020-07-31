Can US Presidential Polls be postponed? Trump explores

New York: US President Donald on Thursday raised the idea of delaying the November 3 Presidential elections, asserting that postal voting by all voters being adopted in some states because of the Covid-19 crisis could lead to fraud.
"Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" Donald Trump asked in a tweet.
However, any such effort by Trump would be futile as the President does not have the authority to delay the elections and the Constitution gives only the Congress the power to set the election day and the Democrats hold the majority in the House of Representatives.
The tweet appeared to be an attempt at distraction from the crisis brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The economy, which had been one of his strong suites before the coronavirus crisis, shrunk by 9.5 per cent in the last quarter as measured by the gross domestic product.
The pandemic has continued to grow amid accusations of mismanagement by Trump and he is lagging his Democratic opponent Joe Biden by as much as 10 per cent in some polls.
Trump tweeted, "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA."
California, the most populous US state, has announced plans to send all voters postal ballots because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which could put some people at risk if they went personally to the polling stations.
The issue of postal voting by all registered voters -- instead of only those who request it for reasons set out -- has created a split along the party lines.
The Democratic Party supports universal postal voting, while Republicans are sceptical about it.
The security of the postal votes, as well as their effectiveness, has been questioned even in their limited use. For example, in New York state, after the postal ballots surged because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the board of elections has not been able to announce most primary election results even a month after the polls.
The rate of rejections has also been much higher -- as much as 20 per cent in some cases.
Democrats have also raised the possibility that Trump will not leave office if he loses the election.
Hillary Clinton told an interviewer that the US will have to be ready for Trump not accepting the election result if he loses and whether "he's going to go quietly or not".
Trump himself added to the controversy by refusing during a Fox News interview to categorically say if he would accept the election result. "I have to see," he said.
(Arul Louis can be reached at arul.l@ians.in and followed on Twitter at @arulouis)
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Adversities of this world are test from Allah: Hajj Sermon
Hajj 2020 begins, 1000 pilgrims of all ethnicities on way to Arafat
Watch: Holy Kaaba dons new Kiswa woven with 120 kg of gold threads
Usman Saifi is preparing for JEE Main, PM Modi asks him to learn 'Vedic Maths'
Maharashtra 10th Result 2020 declared; 8360 schools record 100 per cent score
Babri Masjid like Al-Aqsa belongs to every Muslim: Kuwait Rights Body
AR Rahman is doing only few films in Bollywood, read why
Hagia Sophia Conversion: Triumph of a Politician, not Islam
Also Read
Hagia Sophia: A faltering Erdogan falls back on Islamism for brownie points
New structures found in Pangong Tso, Chinese intrusion in India continue
India, China disengagement in eastern Ladakh hits roadblock
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study