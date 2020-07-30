Priyanka Gandhi demands Dr Kafeel Khan's release

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding the release of Dr Kafeel Khan who is in jail after the NSA was invoked against him by the government.
In her letter to the UP Chief Minister, she said that she wanted to raise the issue of Dr Kafeel Khan who has spent around 450 days in jail. Khan has selflessly served the people in tough times.
"I hope that you will look into the matter in a sensitive way and ensure that Dr Khan gets justice," said Priyanka Gandhi.
At the end of the letter, Priyanka invoked a Guru Gorakhnath hymn, which means: Do not discriminate, speak sweet words. If the other person is seething with anger, then you must use water to calm him down.
The Allahabad High Court is hearing the matter of the NSA against Dr Kafeel Khan invoked by the Aligarh district administration in February 2019. The court is set to hear the matter on August 5.
Priyanka Gandhi's letter to Adityanath came amid a strong online campaign demanding the release of Dr Kafeel Khan. One of such campaigns started on Twitter had recieved more than 4 lakh endorsement in just an hour.
Dr Kafeel had himself earlier written to the government demanding his release so that he can serve the people suffering due to Coronavirus pandemic.
The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh had arrested Kafeel Khan from Mumbai in January this year. He is accused of making inflammatory remarks at Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 12, 2019.
He was suspended from Gorakhpur's BRD medical college and hospital after many children died due to lack of oxygen.
The Congress has taken up his cause and even protested his detention.
