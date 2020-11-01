Charlie Hebdo like magazines have no place in Russia: Kremlin

Moscow: Magazines like Chalie Hebdo that hurt sentiments of other religious groups and propagate hate have no place in Russia, Kremlin said amidst the escalating anger against French President Macron's support to caricature of faith leaders.
At the same time Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also denounced the attacks on civilians in France. But, when asked whether Russia could publish a magazine similar to Charlie Hebdo, Peskov told Kommersant FM radio: “No, it couldn’t.”
“Every faith lives in full respect of each other. That’s why the existence of such a publication is impossible here, including when taking into account our existing laws,” Peskov said, pointing out that Russia is home to around 20 million Muslims, according to The Moscow Times.
Peskov's comments came amidst a strong protest outside French Embassy in Moscow Thursday against Charlie Hebdo's insulting cartoons and French Pesident Macron's support for it.
Anger against the French government which is led by Macron escalated last week after a mid-school teacher showed blasphemous caricatures to his students. Infuriated, a Chechen student beheaded the teacher.
The brutal murder was condemned by the entire Muslim world. However, French President Macron instead of condemning the provactive caricatures published by Charlie Hebdo went on to support it in the name of "freedom of expression".
Macron's response to blasphemous caricatures sparked worldwide anger and protest. Protests against France were also held in Chechnya.
“Macron, you are terrorist No. 1 in the world,” Chechen mufti Salakh Mezhiyev said on the Chechen Spiritual Board of Muslims’ Instagram account Monday.
“By insulting our prophet, you insult all prophets (peace be upon them) and all religions,” Mezhiyev said, accusing Macron of “ordering” the display of Prophet Muhammad caricatures on “all goverment buildings” in France.
