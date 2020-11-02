Biden leads Trump in 4 key swing states - latest updates

Washington: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump, the Republican incumbent, in four key swing states, according to a poll released on Sunday, just two days before Election Day.
A poll of likely voters conducted by the New York Times and Siena College between October 26 and October 31 showed that Biden, the former vice president, currently holds an advantage over Trump in the states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida and Arizona, Xinhua news agency reported.
Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in all of the four states in 2016, winning Wisconsin and Pennsylvania by less than 1 percentage point. Flipping any of these states would certainly boost Biden's chance of winning the tight election race.
• Costing Rs.25 a litre and sold at Rs.88, Petrol in India to become dearer
• Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
• Muslims produced female physicians 700 years before Americans got one
• Via Fashion, Art and Mass Media, Muslim Women are New Cultural Global Leaders
Biden is ahead of Trump by three points, 47 to 44 per cent, in large swing state Florida, but the lead is within the margin of error (3.2 percentage points), the poll showed. In 2016, Trump won the battleground state by 1.2 percentage points.
In Pennsylvania, where Biden was born, the Democratic challenger is leading by six points, 49 to 43 per cent, with a 2.4-percentage-point margin of error, according to the poll.
Biden is also ahead of Trump by 6 points in Arizona, 49 to 43 per cent, and 11 points in Wisconsin, 52 to 41 per cent, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points and 3.2 points respectively.
Pollsters surveyed 1,451 likely voters in Florida, 1,862 in Pennsylvania, 1,253 in Wisconsin and 1,252 in Arizona.
The poll also showed that many of those who said they did not vote in 2016 said they had already cast their ballots this year, pointing to record turnout. In Florida, more than two thirds of nonvoters in 2016 who were identified as likely voters this year said they had already voted.
More than 93 million Americans had already cast their ballots as of Sunday noon, amounting to 67.7 per cent of total votes counted in the 2016 election, according to the United States Election Project.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Also Read
Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
Masjid-e-Nabawi: Little Known Facts and Inside View