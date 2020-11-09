Iran reports highest daily Covid death toll in past 24 hrs

Tehran: Iran reported 459 deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, making it the highest daily death toll since the outbreak of the virus in the country.
The new figure took the overall death toll of the epidemic in Iran to 38,291, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said at her daily briefing on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.
She noted that 682,486 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed so far in Iran, after the registration of 9,236 infections in the past 24 hours. According to the spokeswoman, 2,712 of these new patients have been hospitalized.
The Iranian health official said that 520,329 patients have recovered and been released from hospitals since the beginning of the outbreak, while 5,523 patients remain in critical condition.
• Joe Biden Victory Speech: Full Text and Video
• Kamala Harris Victory Speech: Full Text and Video
• America: Kamala Harris becomes first female Vice President
• Joe Biden is America's 46th President
The number of laboratory tests for COVID-19 carried out in Iran has reached 5,224,252 as of Sunday, she added. She said 27 out of 31 Iranian provinces are in high risk condition.
Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on February 19.
In a grim milestone, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 50 million mark, while the deaths have surged to 1,255,250, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Monday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 50,316,476 and 1,255,250, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 9,961,324 and 237,566, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,507,754, while the country's death toll soared to 126,121.
The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (5,664,115), France (1,835,187), Russia (1,760,420), Spain (1,328,832), Argentina (1,242,182), the UK (1,195,350) and Colombia (1,143,887), the CSSE figures showed.
Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 162,397.
The countries with a death toll above 20,000 are Mexico (94,808), the UK (49,134), Italy (41,394), France (40,490), Spain (38,833), Iran (38,291), Peru (34,821), Argentina (33,560), Colombia (32,791) and Russia (30,292).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Joe Biden Victory Speech: Full Text and Video
Also Read
Joe Biden is America's 46th President
Recount in Georgia, counting of some Pennsylvania votes on hold - US Election Latest update
All eyes on Pennsylvania: What's going on there?
Kamala Harris Victory Speech: Full Text and Video
America: Kamala Harris becomes first female Vice President
Islam not in Crisis, the World is
French Attack on Islam, Prophet Muhammad Not New
Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron