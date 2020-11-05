Acer Enduro N3 laptop with military standard durability launched

New Delhi: Taiwanese electronics major Acer on Thursday launched a 14-inch rugged Enduro N3 laptop at a starting price of Rs 76,500 in the India market.
The laptop combines "military standard" (MIL-STD-810G) durability, IP53 certification, and a unique Aquafan designed to repel water and drops from all angles, Acer said, adding that the laptop is designed to be used in wet weather conditions.
• 2020 US Election: List of Indian Americans in fray
• US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results
• Biden maintains lead over Trump in most national, state-level polls
• Biden's tally past 200 mark, Trump struggling at 116
The device is ideal for users who interchange between several worksites such as architects, project supervisors, field researchers, and scientists, wild and nature photographers, and anyone who works in a harsher environment, the company said.
"Our new line Enduro N3 laptop is designed to be used outdoors and can survive drops, extreme temperatures, and water exposure while remaining portable enough to carry it around weighing a mere 1.9 kg," Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said in a statement.
Acer said that the new Enduro N3 laptop has been constructed using shock absorbent items containing a honeycomb shell and is engineered to resist drops, falls, and water
The shock absorbent angles protect the hard drive and have been independently certified to meet MIL-STD 810G impact resistance.
It is powered with up to 10th Gen Intel Core processor.
The display is coated with Corning Gorilla Glass to safeguard it from water.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Islam not in Crisis, the World is
Also Read
French Attack on Islam, Prophet Muhammad Not New
Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
Biden wins Michigan, in close battle with Trump in Georgia
US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results
Election Day voting begins in US, 1st ballots cast in New Hampshire