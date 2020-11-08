CSAB 2020 Special Round from Nov 16, read schedule

CSAB Counselling 2020: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is scheduled to start Special Vacant Seats Filling Rounds (called popularly as Special Rounds) from Monday November 16, the latest update on Engineering Admission in NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs said.
CSAB Special Rounds is conducted after JoSAA Counselling, conducted for admission in IITs, NITs and othe top notch institutions is over.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) published the last and final round (Round 6) seat allotment result on Saturday Nov 7. The reporting time for the candidated who are got seats in this round is Nov 8.
The seats remained vacant after JoSAA counselling is filled through CSAB Special Rounds. Candidates should note CSAB conducts Special Round only for NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs (Except IITs).
• Say Goodbye to Perfumes? FFDC Kanpur develops fabrics with frgarance
• US Presidential Election: A Quick History of Delayed Results
• Exposed to sunlight, cotton fabric cleans itself
• Recount in Georgia, counting of some Pennsylvania votes on hold - US Election Latest update
According to the CSAB 2020 schedule, the Special Round will begin with Display of Vacancies after JoSAA rounds at 05:00 pm on November 16.
Registration, Payment of Participation/Processing Fee and Choice Filling will start from the next day i.e. November 17 at 10:00 am.
The last date of registration, fee payment and choice filling is fixed as November 19 till 23:59.
"Display of Seat Allotment Result – Special Round will be on Novemver 20 at 17:00. Seat acceptance and reporting should be done from November 20 to 23, 2020", CSAB said.
"Display of Seat Allotment Result – Special Round-II will be on November 25", CSAB said.
The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has also started Provisional Registration of the Engineering and Architecture students for the CSAB NEUT 2020 JEE Main Counselling from October 23.
A Central Counselling Board (CCB) constituted by the Govt. of India coordinated admissions to UG degree programmes in engineering, technology and architecture in respect of selected institutes till 2012. From 2013 onwards, CCB and AIEEE have been renamed as Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) and JEE (Main) respectively.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Joe Biden is America's 46th President
Also Read
Trump votes "accidentally" counted for Biden in Michigan county
Recount in Georgia, counting of some Pennsylvania votes on hold - US Election Latest update
All eyes on Pennsylvania: What's going on there?
Maharashtra Corona deaths remain high for 4th day
Gujarat Covid-19 count jumps to 178,633 Friday; death toll 3,751
Islam not in Crisis, the World is
French Attack on Islam, Prophet Muhammad Not New
Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron