Saudi PIF announces $1.3 bn investment in Reliance Retail Ventures

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) announced on Thursday that the Public Investment Fund (PIF) will invest Rs 9,555 crore (approximately $1.3 billion) for an equity stake of 2.04 per cent into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.
This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.587 lakh crore (approximately $62.4 billion). It will further strengthen PIF's presence in India's dynamic economy and promising retail market segment.
The investment in RRVL follows PIF's earlier acquisition of a 2.32 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries.
The transaction is in line with PIF's strategy as a leading global investor with a proven track record of investing in innovative and transformative companies globally and develop strong partnerships with leading groups in their respective markets.
India's retail sector is one of the largest in the world and accounts for over 10 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) which presents meaningful growth potential.
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said:
"We at Reliance have a long-standing relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. PIF is at the forefront of the economic transformation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I welcome PIF as a valued partner in Reliance Retail and look forward to their sustained support and guidance as we continue our ambitious journey to transform India's retail sector for enriching the lives of 1.3 billion Indians and millions of small merchants."
Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF, said:
"We are pleased to be furthering our trusted partnership with Reliance Industries, the leading player in some of India's most exciting sectors. This transaction demonstrates PIF's commitment to investing and partnering for the long-term with innovative businesses around the world that lead and transform their sectors."
"This investment further demonstrates PIF's commitment to generating returns for the Saudi people and driving the economic diversification of Saudi Arabia."
The Public Investment Fund is one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world, driving the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia for the benefit of its people while helping shape the future global economy.
