Rajasthan NEET UG 2020 Merit List Today: How to Check

Rajasthan NEET UG 2020 Provisional Merit List: NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2020 is set to publish on its official website rajugmedical2020.com NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2020 today i.e. Monday November 09.
"Publishing of Provisional Merit List (State, PwD, Defence/PM, MBC, SC, ST, STA, NRI) will be on November 09, 2020", the Rajasthan MBBS / BDS Admission 2020 authority said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: rajugmedical2020.com.
2. Click on 'NEET UG 2020 Provisional Merit List' under the Download Section of the Home Page.
3. The Merit List will be downloaded in PDF.
4.
Check your name and other details.
Candidates should note that NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board Jaipur has not mentioned any specific time of releasing the Merit List. The board will however release it by today evening.
Candidates should note that Choice filling and depositing the registration fee at the website (including filling up and saving of the choices / changing the filled choices multiple times) is from Nov 10 to 13, 2020.
Candidates should note that Registration Fee is applicable during choice filling for MBBS seats only. It is not applicable for BDS seats.
For Govt., Govt. Society colleges, RUHS CMS - Registration Fee is Rs.10,000 (5000 for SC/ST/OBC/MBC candidates). For Private Medical Colleges, the Registration Fee is Rs.1.0 lakh.
Online Registration for Round 1 : From Nov 1 to 6, 2020 till 04:00 pm
Last date for submitting the on-line application form at the website : Nov 6 till 11:45 pm
Publishing of provisional merit list (State, PwD, Defence/PM, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI): Nov 9, 2020.
Choice filling and depositing the registration fee at the website (including filling up and saving of the choices / changing the filled choices multiple times): Nov 10 to 13, 2020
Publishing of First round allotment information on website (on-line): Nov 19, 2020.
Printing of allotment letter, on-line, through website, by the candidates: Nov 20 to 25, 2020.
Reporting cum joining by candidates forGovt. / Govt. Society – Rajmes, Jhalawar / RUHS Medical colleges – at Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur All private medical colleges and all Dental colleges - at Govt. Dental College, Jaipur against first round counseling for deposition of original documents, prescribed fee through Demand draft / electronic mode and 2 copies of application form alongwith all relevant documents (self attested): Nov 20 to 25, 2020.
Second Round date: will be announced later.
NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2020 had on Nov 7 released on its official website rajugmedical2020.com NRI, STA, PWD, WDP (Defence) and WPP (Para-Military) for document verification.
Prior to releasing these lists, the Rajasthan medical ccounselling board had released detailed document verification schedule of each category starting from Sunday November 8, 2020.
