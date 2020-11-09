UP NEET UG 2020 Merit List Round 1 today, Direct link to check

Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission NEET UG Merit List 2020: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is set to release on its official website upneet.gov.in today i.e. Monday November 09 List of Candidates (UP NEET UG Merit List) who have registered for the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses.
Online registration for UP NEET UG First Round of Counselling began from November 05. The last date of registration was November 08. According to the UP NEET UG 2020 Counselling Schedule, UP NEET UG List of Registered Candidates will be released today i.e. Monday.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2.
Click on the link marked as 'Merit List NEET UG-2020 First Counseling' under Notifications section of the home page.
3. UP NEET UG First Round Merit List 2020 should open in PDF format.
4. Download and take a printout if needed.
Candidates who have registered for Uttar Pradesh MBBS/BDS Counselling for the year 2020-21 should note that the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has not specified any time to publish the MBBS / BDS First Merit List. It will however release it by today evening.
Candidates should note that the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) will declare UP NEET UG First Round Result (Round 1 seat allotment result) on Nov 11/12, 2020.
Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG First Merit List should note that downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is Nov 12 to 18, 2020 up to 05:00 pm.
"Candidates will be able to download Allotment letters from the website between Nov 12 to 18, 2020. Date of admission for 1st Round of UP NEET UG Counselling is 12, 13, 17 and 18 Noveber, 2020", DGME UP said.
Candidates shouls also note that schedule and date for Online Choice Filling for the First Round of UP NEET UG MBBS/BDS Counselling is from November 06 to 10, 2020.
For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2020 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).
Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.
Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow,
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh is functioning directly under the State Government. Its important functions are to run and strengthen Medical and Dental Colleges and other Medical/Paramedical diploma, degree, post graduate and super speciality programs in the State of U.P.
The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG -2019) is organized all over India. Students who had cracked 12th standard UP board Inter exam participated in the test. After declaration of NEETT result, every state individually accepts online applications for admissions in medical colleges. Accordingly, the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has also called for applications from the NEET qualifiers.
