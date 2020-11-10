Araria Assembly Election Result Live Update: Sitting Congress MLA Abidur Rahman, who was trailing behind his rivals since morning, is now leading in Araria Assembly seat, according to the Election Commission of India data released at 04:30 pm.
Abdiur Rahman is ahead of his nearest rival Shagufta Azim of Janata Dal (United) by 15,946 votes by 04:30 pm today. The counting of votes is still underway in Araria and final result is expected by today evening.
02:00 pm: Shagufta Azim of Janata Dal (United) is leading in Araria Assembly seat by 2,883 votes, according to the Election Commission data released at 02:00 pm.
10:45 am: Shagufta Azim of Janata Dal (United) is leading in Araria Assembly seat, according to the Election Commission data released at 10:45 am.
Abidur Rahman is the sitting MLA of Congress from Araria assembly seat. Abidur Rahman is contesting the 2020 election to retain the seat. The AIMIM has fielded Rashid Anwer in Araria.
Abdiur Rahman of Congress and Rashid Anwer of AIMIM - both are trailing behind Shagufta Azim of JD (U) by over 3,600 votes, according to the 10:45 am update.
Elsewehre in the state, Qamrul Hoda of MIM is trailing behind Sweety Singh of BJP. The Congress candidate in Kishanganj is Izharul Hussain. He also faces defeat, as per the latest trend.
According to the latest trends, Tauseef Alam is set to retain his seat in Bahadurganj.
Among the other Muslims who are contesting Bihar election, Abdul Jaleel Mastan who was leading in Amour assembly seat is now trailing behind Akhtarul Iman of AIMIM.
Maksoor Ahmed Usmani however is trailing in Jale assembly seat.
Overall the Grand Alliance of RJD, Congress, Left and other parties is ahead of the NDA.
09:00 am: RJD+Congress Grand Alliance candidates are leading on 124 seats, trends at 09:00 am showed.
AIMIM is also leading in 01 assembly seat.
08:45 am: Mahagahthbandhan of RJD, Congress, Left and other parties is leading in 76 assembly constituencies, trends at 08:34 am during counting of postal ballots said.
08:30 am: Tejashwi Yadav's RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is leading on 50 seats. The NDA of BJP and JDU is leading on 24 seats, trends after counting of postal ballots showed.
Partywise, RJD is leading on 34 seats and Congress is ahead on 10 seats.
08:05 am: Counting of votes for the 2020 Assembly Election in Bihar has begun.
The process started with counting of the Postal Votes. As per the latest update, ruling NDA and RJD led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance of RJD, Congress and other parties) both are leading on 3 seats.
Elections for the 243 seats in Bihar Assembly were held in three phases starting from October 28. The exit polls released after the 3rd and final phase of polling on November 7 have projected a landslide victory for RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.
A number of Muslim candidates have been fielded by different political parties, except the BJP. The AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi is also contesting the Bihar election. Exit polls said MIM can win 03 seats.
AIMIM currently has 01 MLA in Bihar Assembly election. The seat was won by it from Kishanganj in the 2019 byelection.
AIMIM has fielded most of its candidates in Seemanchal region of the state, which is dominated by Muslims.
As per the exit poll prediction, of the 90-95 seats predicted for the NDA in all the three phases, the BJP is likely to get 55 seats, Janata Dal-United or JD (U) 30, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) two and two by Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
In the Grand Alliance's 140-165 predicted seats, Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is expected to get 85 in all phases followed by the Congress (25), the Communist Party of India (Marxist - Leninist) Liberation (6) and two each by Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist).
