CSAB NEUT Round 1 Seat Allotment 2020 today

CSAB NEUT Round 1 Seat Allotment 2020: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is set to release on its website csab.nic.in today i.e. Friday Nov 13, 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result of the counseling conducted for admission to different engineering colleges in North Eastern States and Union Territories (NEUT).
"First Round Seat Allotment is on Friday November 13, 2020", CSAB NEUT Counseling Schedule 2020 says.
1. Click here to go to the official website: csab.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "View Round 1 Result Engineering and Architecture" in the right sidebar of the Home Page.
4. Click on the appropriate link to see Pharmacy allotment result.
5. Login using Roll Number and Date of Birth.
6. Click on Submit button to check Provisional Seat Allotment Result - Round 1.
1. Click here to go to the official website: csab.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "View Round 1 Result Engineering and Architecture" in the right sidebar of the Home Page.
4. Click on the appropriate link to see Pharmacy allotment result.
5. Login using Roll Number and Date of Birth.
6. Click on Submit button to check Provisional Seat Allotment Result - Round 1.
Candidates should note that the Central Seat Allocation Board says it will release CSAB seat allocation result today. It has however not confirmed any specific time.
The candidates should have to wait till today afternoon to access on the website the round 1 seat allotment result.
Candidates allotted seat in the first round of CSAB counselling should note that the reporting time is between Nov 14 to 19, 2020.
• Joe Biden Victory Speech: Full Text and Video
• Omission of J&K, Ladakh and Gilgit-Baltistan in Saudi banknote map sparks row
• Snapshot of Muslims in Seemanchal
• Three Pillars Of Saudi Arabia's Development Narrative
"Online payment of counseling and seat allotment/acceptance fee of Rs. 3,000/- and exercising options (Float/Slide/Freeze) by the candidates who have been allotted seats against first Round of allotment. (Candidates exercising the Freeze option can download Allotment Letter and Provisional Admission Letter and proceed for final admission at allotted Institute as per schedule) - November 14 to 19, 2020", CSAB counselling schedule says.
CSAB will declare Round 2 Seat Allocation result on November 24, 2020, candidates who do not get admission in first round should note.
The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) conducts counselling for North Eastern States and Union Territories (NEUT). For further details, Information Brochure of CSAB NEUT 2020 Counseling can be downloaded from the website.
The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) had started Provisional Registration of the Engineering and Architecture students for the CSAB NEUT 2020 JEE Main Counselling from October 23.
The last date to apply for CSAB NEUT 2020 Counselling was November 4. Last date for choice filling was Nov 6.
Candidates should note that the seat allocation result released today will be of Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture students.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Number of Muslim MLAs in Bihar down from 24 to 19
Also Read
Bihar Election Result 2020 Live: Grand Alliance: 113, NDA: 121
Owaisi's AIMIM wins 5 seats in Bihar 2020 state polls
Qamrul Hoda of AIMIM is trailing in Kishanganj
Joe Biden Victory Speech: Full Text and Video
Kamala Harris Victory Speech: Full Text and Video