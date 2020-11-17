HTET 2020 date announced, Registration starts today

HTET 2020 Registration Online: Online application for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2020) examination has started through bseh.org.in from today i.e. November 16, 2020. Last date to apply for HTET 2020 is December 04, 2020.
Candidates, who are appearing for HTET 2020 should note that they can make correction in their application, if any, between December 5 to 8, 2020.
Candidates should note that as per the HTET 2020 Time Table and Schedule released by Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test this year will be held on January 02 and 03, 2021.
The exam will be held at every district headquarters of the state including Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind, Mahendergarh, Palwal, Mewat and Bhiwani will be able to appear at their home districts.
HTET is the qualifying examination for recruitment of teachers in Haryana government-run schools.
Candidates can refer HTET Information Bulletin for the exam Syllabus, fee details. Candidates can also refer the detailed notification published on the website for more details.
BSE Haryana will release HTET January 2021 Admit Card at least a week before the exams.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Also Read