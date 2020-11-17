logo
HTET 2020 date announced, Registration starts today

HTET is the qualifying examination for recruitment of teachers in Haryana government-run schools

Tuesday November 17, 2020 10:24 AM, ummid.com News Network

HTET 2020 Registration

HTET 2020 Registration Online: Online application for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2020) examination has started through bseh.org.in from today i.e. November 16, 2020. Last date to apply for HTET 2020 is December 04, 2020.

How to apply for HTET 2020

  1. Click here to go to the official website: bseh.org.in or directly on haryanatet.in.
  2. Click on the link marked with "Register Online for HTET 2020".
  3. Read the instructions and click on "Read and Continue" button.
  4. Fill the application form and pay the fees.

Candidates, who are appearing for HTET 2020 should note that they can make correction in their application, if any, between December 5 to 8, 2020.

HTET 2020 Date

Candidates should note that as per the HTET 2020 Time Table and Schedule released by Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test this year will be held on January 02 and 03, 2021.

The exam will be held at every district headquarters of the state including Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind, Mahendergarh, Palwal, Mewat and Bhiwani will be able to appear at their home districts.

HTET is the qualifying examination for recruitment of teachers in Haryana government-run schools.

Candidates can refer HTET Information Bulletin for the exam Syllabus, fee details. Candidates can also refer the detailed notification published on the website for more details.

BSE Haryana will release HTET January 2021 Admit Card at least a week before the exams.

 

