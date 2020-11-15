Nitish to be Bihar CM for 7th time, Tarkishore Prasad to replace Modi as Dy CM

Patna: Incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to sworn in to the top post Monday at 04:30 pm. On the other hand, Tarkishore Prasad of the BJP is likely to replace Sushil Modi as Deputy Chief Minister.
Nitish Kumar was on Sunday chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance, which has won 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.
Nitish Kumar later went to the Governor's House in Patna to present a list of 125 newly elected MLAs to Governor Phagu Chauhan to lay his claim for the formation of the new government.
Governor later invited Nitish to take oath as the new chief minister. Around 16 to 17 ministers are expected to be sworn-in along with Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar in the oath-taking ceremony on Monday.
A decision on Nitish's name was taken at a meeting of newly elected MLAs of the National Democratic Alliance partners BJP, JD-U, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party at the official residence of Nitish Kumar, who is set to return as the Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term.
Nitish Kumar, who was invited by Governor Phagu Chauhan to form the government, said that the list of ministers will be decided by late Sunday evening or early Monday.
"We will finalise the names of ministers by late night or tomorrow morning and submit it before the Governor," he said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has emerged as the largest party in the NDA in Bihar, is yet to decide its nominee for the Deputy Chief Minister's post, long held by its veteran leader Sushil Kumar Modi.
However, as per sources, Tarkishore Prasad, who was elected as the BJP's legislature party leader on Sunday, is likely to get the post.
As the NDA secured the majority in the recently held election, winning 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the BJP was the clear leader in the combine with 74 seats, against the Janata Dal-United's 43 and eight in the kitty of smaller allies, VIP and HAM.
Following this, the party's central leadership wants to change its face in the state, while also claiming a bigger stake in the new cabinet.
Sushil Modi has already congratulated Prasad.
"Being a party worker of BJP for the last 40 years no one can take away the party worker's post from me," Modi said in a tweet.
