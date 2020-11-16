Tamil Nadu NEET UG Rank List 2020 - Direct Link to Check

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Rank List 2020: The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has published on its official websites tnmedicalselection.net and tnhealth.tn.gov.in TN Health MBBS / BDS Rank List of the students seeking NEET 2020 based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2020-21.
TN Medical Rank List 2020, also called as Merit List and Selection List, for Government Quota, Management Quota, List of Person with disabilities, List of Children of Ex servicemen and List of Eminent sports in PDF has been published online on TN Health (TN Medical Selection) official website. Candidates can follow instructions given below to download.
Candidates should note that TN Medical Education Department had earlier said it will release the Rank List in PDF today i.e. November 16, 2020.
The NEET UG Rank List Tamil Nadu has been pusblished category-wise i.e. Government Quota, Management Quota and 7.5 Reservation (Government School Reservation).
The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) had started through its official website tnhealth.tn.gov.in Online Registration of the students wishing to participate in TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET 2020 based admission in different Medical Courses from Nov 3.
Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) had also published detailed notification and counselling schedule for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2020 admission on the official website.
Candidates should note tha the eligibility for admission to MBBS / BDS Degree Courses within the respective categories shall be based solely on marks obtained in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG – 2020).
Online registration: November 3 to 12, 2020.
Tentative date of declaration of Rank List (Merit List): Nov 16, 2020.
Commencement of courses: December 15, 2020.
Closure of admission: December 31, 2020.
The Candidates should have completed the age of 17 years at the time of admission or should complete that age on or before 31st December of that year.
For admission in Tamil Nadu Government or Management run medical colleges, a student should be:
Candidates should be a Citizen of India.
Overseas Citizen of India, who are registered under Section 7A of the Citizenship Act,1955 (CentralAct57of1955)areeligible to apply for MBBS / BDS Degree Courses subject to the production of proof of such registration.
However, OCI candidates will not be eligible for any kind of reservation and will be treated only as Open Category
