CSAB Special Round 2020 registration starts; 7,430 seats vacant

CSAB Counselling 2020: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is scheduled to start online registration for Special Vacant Seats Filling Rounds (called popularly as Special Rounds) from today i.e. November 17.
If you have registered for JoSAA 2020 then use the same password. Otherwise use JEE (Main) 2020 password.
CSAB Special Rounds is conducted after JoSAA Counselling, conducted for admission in IITs, NITs and othe top notch institutions is over.
Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) had on Monday released the details of the vacant seats in different colleges. CSAB says there are a total 7,430 seats remained vacant after JoSAA Counselling conducted for JEE Advanced.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) published the last and final round (Round 6) seat allotment result on Saturday Nov 7. The reporting time for the candidated who are got seats in this round was Nov 8.
The 7,430 seats remained vacant after JoSAA counselling will now be filled through CSAB Special Rounds. Candidates should note CSAB conducts Special Round only for NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs (Except IITs).
CSAB had earlier published opening and closing ranks and cut off of the previous year.
Display of Vacancies after JoSAA rounds: Nov 16.
Registration, Payment of Participation/Processing Fee and Choice Filling STARTS: Nov 17 at 10:00 am.
Registration, Payment of Participation/Processing Fee and Choice Filling ENDS: Nov 19 till 23:59.
Display of Seat Allotment Result – Special Round - I : November 20 at 17:00 hrs.
Reporting, seat acceptance, seat withdrawal for Round 1: Nov 20 to 23, 2020.
The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) had released on its website csab.nic.in on Nov 13, 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result of the counseling conducted for admission to different engineering colleges in North Eastern States and Union Territories (NEUT).
A Central Counselling Board (CCB) constituted by the Govt. of India coordinated admissions to UG degree programmes in engineering, technology and architecture in respect of selected institutes till 2012. From 2013 onwards, CCB and AIEEE have been renamed as Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) and JEE (Main) respectively.
