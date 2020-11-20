CSAB Seat Allotment 2020 - Direct Link to Check

CSAB Counselling 2020: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is set to release today i.e. Friday November 20, CSAB Seat Allotment 2020 result on its official website csab.nic.in.
According to the CSAB Special Round Schedule, CSAB allotment will be published today at 17:00 hrs (05:00 pm).
1. Click here to go to the official website: csab.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Seat Allotment Result - Special Round 1" on the home page.
3. Log-in using ID and Password if asked.
4. Click on the given link to check round 1 seat allotment.
Candidates should note that CSAB has fixed 05:00 pm today as date and time release the seat allocation. A delay of few hours is possible as the processing might take some time.
CSAB had yesterday extended registration, fee submission and choice filling time for CSAB Special Rounds till 10:00 am on 20-11-2020. Time originally set for this purpose was Nov 19 till 23:59.
Candidates who are allotted seat today should note that date of reporting, seat acceptance, seat withdrawal for Special Round 1 is Nov 20 to 23, 2020.
Last day to respond to query (Special Round I) is Nov 24. Display of Seat Allotment Result – Special Round-II will be done on NOv 25, according to CSAB schedule.
CSAB Special Rounds is conducted after JoSAA Counselling, conducted for admission in IITs, NITs and othe top notch institutions, is over.
Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) had on Nov 16 released the details of 7,430 seats remained vacant in different colleges after JoSAA Counselling conducted for JEE Advanced. Before that, it had also published opening and closing ranks and cut off of the previous year.
The 7,430 seats remained vacant after JoSAA counselling will now be filled through CSAB Special Rounds. Candidates should note CSAB conducts Special Round only for NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs (Except IITs).
