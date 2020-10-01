Kerala sees another day of high rise in Covid cases as 8,135 turn positive

Thiruvananthapuram: For the second successive day in Kerala, the daily Covid-19 cases crossed 8,000 to reach 8,135 on Thursday.
Speaking to the media here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there are 72,339 active cases, while 1,31,052 people have been cured.
"The day saw 2,828 people turning negative. In the past 24 hours, 59,157 samples were tested. Kozhikode district had the highest number of cases at 1,072," said Vijayan.
The day also saw 29 Covid deaths taking the total death toll to 771.
Across the state 2,43,107 people are under observation at various places which includes 30,258 people in hospitals. The state presently has 656 hotspots.
With a spike of 86,821 coronavirus cases and 1,181 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Thursday mounted to 63,12,584 cases.
Out of the total cases, 9,40,705 are currently active, 52,73,201 have been discharged, while 98,678 lost the battle against the viral disease.
While the recovery rate stands at a whooping high of 83.53 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.56 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 13,84,446 cases, including 36,662 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 14,23,052 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,56,19,781.
