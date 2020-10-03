AP records over 6.2K new Covid cases Saturday, tally 7.13 lakh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has registered 6,224 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state's tally to 7.13 lakh, even as 7,798 more recoveries outnumbered infections on Saturday.
West Godavari district logged the highest number of cases on Saturday, 890, raising the district's tally to 69,280 cases, just 700 shy of the 70,000-mark.
Among other places, Chittoor accounted for 827 infections, followed by East Godavari (824), Prakasam (619), Nellore (558) Guntur and Kadapa (491 each), Krishna (392) and Anantapur (282).
With the new additions, Prakasam's tally crossed 50,000 to reach 50,319 while East Godavari is just 40 infections shy of the 1 lakh-mark.
Meanwhile, 41 more patients succumbed to the virus, swelling the statewide toll to 5,941.
The positive trend of higher recoveries than infections continues in the southern state with 7,798 more patients recovering from the virus in the past 24 hours.
Of the 7.13 lakh cases, 55,282 are active.
Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 death toll breached the grim one lakh mark while the number of positive cases surged past 64-lakh on Saturday, the health ministry data showed.
It took the country 204 days to reach the grim mark after first the case was reported. A 76-year-old man had succumbed to the coronavirus disease on March 12, becoming the first fatality.
As per the latest data, with a spike of 79,476 coronavirus cases and 1,069 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally mounted to 64,73,544 cases, with 1,00,842 deaths. Exactly a month ago, India had recorded 67,376 deaths.
Out of the total cases, 9,44,996 are currently active, 54,27,706 have been discharged. While the recovery rate stands at a high of 83.84 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.56 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
