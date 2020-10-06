Check Now. TS EAMCET 2020 result declared

TS EAMCET 2020 Result: Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has released on its official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in result of the candidates who had appeared for TS EAMCET 2020.
1. Go to TSEAMCET official website by clicking here: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Download Rank Card.
3. Loging using user name and password if asked
4. Download and take printout of your Manabadi EAMCET result.
1. Go to TSEAMCET official website by clicking here: eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Download Rank Card.
3. Loging using user name and password if asked
4. Download and take printout of your Manabadi EAMCET result.
• AMU team wins Judges Choice Award in NASA Space App Challenge
• 'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
• JEE Advanced 2020: Pune's Chirag Falor is AIR 1, Kanishka female topper
TS EAMCET Engineering for admission into engineering courses was conducted on September 9, 10,11 and 14 with two shifts - 09 am to 12:oo pm and 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm, each day.
TS EAMCET Answer Key, Question Paper and Response Sheet of the candidates were released on September 18.
A total of 1,42,860 candidates had registered for the exam and they include 25,512 candidates who will appear in the exams in Andhra Pradesh.
The candidates who will secure qualifying marks in the exam and candidates belonging to the SC/ST communities for whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed, shall be assigned ranking in the order of merit on the basis of combined score obtained by giving 75 per cent weightage to the marks secured in EAMCET 2020 and 25 per cent weightage to the marks secured in the relevant group subjects namely Mathematics or Biology, Physics, Chemistry of the qualifying examination.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Chorus to punish 'dictator' Erdogan for foray into Armenia
Also Read
'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
Israel-China Relations on Upswing
Sinicization of Islam bringing stability in Xinjiang, must continue: Xi
Cultural Erasure and Destruction of Islamic Architecture in China
AMU team wins Judges Choice Award in NASA Space App Challenge
Gazi Abdullah's journey from orphanage to clearing KAS exam