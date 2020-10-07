AISSEE 2021-22 Notification, Online Registration soon

New Delhi: The Sainik School Society will publish on its official website sainikschooladmission.in AISSEE 2021-22 notification and start online registration for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 (AISSEE 2021-22).
The Sainik School Society is also likely to publish prospectus and sample question paper for AISSEE 2021-22, expected to be held by the year end or early next year.
"Registrations for AISSEE 2021-22 will be available soon", a single line message posted on the Sainik School Society website says.
• 'Future is for Islam': French Prez Macron reminded after his infamous speech
• 'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
• 'Games Politicians Play': Reactions on 80K fake accounts created to politicise SSR death
The Sainik Society had conducted All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2020 (AISSEE 2020-21) on January 05, 2020. AISSEE notification was released in August 2019, and the Online Registration last year was started on August 5.
The release of AISSEE 2021 notification this year however has been delayed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. The Sainik Society now say "Online Registration for AISSEE 2021 will start soon".
It is hence expected that AISSEE 2021 notification and other related details will also be made public soon. The last date of application, syllabus and other details will also be covered in the prospectus.
The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) is National level entrance exam for admission to Class 6th and Class 9th in Sainik Schools across the Country.
As per the last year's notification, the Entrance Examination is held for admission to classes VI & IX. Boys who are between the age of 10 to 12 years and 13 to 15 years respectively on 31st March of the year in which admission is sought are eligible to take the Entrance Examination.
For admission to Class IX, the boys should be studying in Class VIII in a recognized school. Admission will be made strictly in order of merit only in classes VI and IX.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Chorus to punish 'dictator' Erdogan for foray into Armenia
Also Read
'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing
Israel-China Relations on Upswing
Sinicization of Islam bringing stability in Xinjiang, must continue: Xi
Cultural Erasure and Destruction of Islamic Architecture in China
AMU team wins Judges Choice Award in NASA Space App Challenge
Gazi Abdullah's journey from orphanage to clearing KAS exam