logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » India

Rhea Chakraborty granted bail

Sushant Singh Rajput's employees Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda have also been granted bail

Wednesday October 7, 2020 11:54 AM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Rhea Chakraborty

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail of Rs 1 lakh to Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Justice S.V. Kotwal, who had completed the hearing in her bail application last week and kept his ruling in reserve, pronounced the order.

Arrested on September 8 by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case, Rhea has spent 28 days in custody till date, though she was sent to extended judicial custody by a Special NDPS Court till October 20 on Tuesday.

Also Read

'Future is for Islam': French Prez Macron reminded after his infamous speech

'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing

'Games Politicians Play': Reactions on 80K fake accounts created to politicise SSR death

Rhea's brother Showik, however, has been denied any reprieve by the Bombay High Court. Another court had yesterday extended their judicial custody till October 20.

Sushant Singh Rajput's employees Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda have also been granted bail.

Rhea, her brother and others were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during investigation into the June 14 death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.

Top Stories

Turkey in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

Chorus to punish 'dictator' Erdogan for foray into Armenia

Also Read

'Muslim repression a threat, now is a promise' - reactions on Macron's Islam bashing

Logo