Rhea Chakraborty granted bail

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail of Rs 1 lakh to Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty.
Justice S.V. Kotwal, who had completed the hearing in her bail application last week and kept his ruling in reserve, pronounced the order.
Arrested on September 8 by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug-related case, Rhea has spent 28 days in custody till date, though she was sent to extended judicial custody by a Special NDPS Court till October 20 on Tuesday.
Rhea's brother Showik, however, has been denied any reprieve by the Bombay High Court. Another court had yesterday extended their judicial custody till October 20.
Sushant Singh Rajput's employees Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda have also been granted bail.
Rhea, her brother and others were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during investigation into the June 14 death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
