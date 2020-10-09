Azure Red Hat OpenShift now generally available in India

New Delhi: Microsoft and Open source solutions provider Red Hat have announced general availability of Azure Red Hat OpenShift in India to fuel Hybrid Cloud development and transform businesses.
Azure Red Hat OpenShift brings an enterprise-grade Kubernetes solution built on Red Hat Enterprise Linux -- the world's leading enterprise Linux platform -- to Microsoft Azure.
"Through our collaboration with Red Hat, we provide a production-ready public cloud foundation. It will empower enterprises in India to create a hybrid environment that meets their current as well future business needs - providing them the much required agility, scalability and efficiency as they rebuild their businesses," said Venkatesh Krishnan, Executive Director, Commercial Partners, Microsoft India.
Customers will receive an integrated experience, including unified sign-up, on-boarding, service management and technical support.
"Azure Red Hat OpenShift will lean on the strengths of both the parties, enabling customers to expand container innovation, deploy mission-critical apps with greater confidence and more easily manage and orchestrate cloud-native workloads across a hybrid cloud environment," said Neeraj Bhatia, Senior Director, Sales, Red Hat India and SAARC.
Software giant IBM acquired Red Hat for $34 billion last year.
