logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » India

Hit by Coronavirus blues, WB couple sells baby for 4K

Police said later the uncle of the infant somehow managed Rs 4,000 and got her back home on Thursday

Friday October 9, 2020 2:56 PM, IANS

Covid Impact

Kolkata: Parents of an eight-months-old girl child sold her off for just Rs 4,000 in West Bengal's Midnapore district due to severe monetary crisis amid the continuing pandemic that hit the nation eight months back, police said.

Police said preliminary investigation suggested that the family was dealing with acute poverty during the Covid-19 outbreak that started livelihood opportunity crisis with repeated lockdowns since March.

Also Read

Strong backlash over Google's 30% fee on all apps

Citing life after death, fear of Allah, Bigg Boss alumnus Sana Khan quits showbiz

Manipulating TRP: Mumbai police arrest 02, Republic TV owner could be next

During the interrogation the parents admitted that it became really difficult for them to make both ends meet owing to almost no-income.

The incident was reported from Harijon Pally area in the district.

Police said later the uncle of the infant somehow managed Rs 4,000 and got her back home on Thursday from the person she was sold to. He handed over the baby to the officials of state child welfare department.

After necessary medical tests, the baby was kept in Vidyasagar Girl's Home in Midnapore town. Later, the officials of Kotwali police station took the parents into custody for interrogation.


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo