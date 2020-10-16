logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » India

FIR against NDTV over 'fake news' about Tanishq showroom

A police complaint was lodged by a person named Ramesh Naran Mayatra in the Gandhidham police station on Thursday evening

Friday October 16, 2020 8:24 PM, IANS

FIR against NDTV

Gandhinagar: The Kutch (East) police has registered a complaint against news channel NDTV for spreading fake news regarding the Tanishq jewellery showroom being vandalised in Gandhidham, following an advertisement by the company.

A police complaint was lodged by a person named Ramesh Naran Mayatra in the Gandhidham police station on Thursday evening, following which an FIR was registered under section 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and section 505 (public mischief). Mayatra is a farmer and is also associated with the transport business.

Also Read

Night curfew in Paris, eight other cities of France to stem coronavirus

Chorus to punish 'dictator' Erdogan for foray into Armenia

NEET 2020 website ntaneet.nic.in now live, result any moment

"Ramesh Mayatra filed this complaint on Thursday against the news channel and we have filed an FIR against NDTV for carrying fake news. The police is investigating the matter," SS Desai, Police Inspector, Local Crime Branch, Gandhidham, told IANS.

On its news website, NDTV had carried a story about the Tanishq jewellery showroom in Gandhidham being vandalised after an advertisement by it. However, the showroom personnel and Gandhidham police refuted the news as being fake.

A controversy erupted after Tanishq came out with an advertisement showing two women, one wearing a Hindu traditional dress while the other was clad in a Muslim traditional dress having a conversation regarding the rituals after child birth.

A section of people on social media termed it as 'love jihad' and trolls targeted Tanishq as well as the Tatas who own Tanishq. Thereafter the company had withdrawn that advertisement.

 

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.

Top Stories

Kashmir News

Abdullah, Mehbooba, others vow for restoration of pre-Aug 2019 situation in Kashmir

Logo