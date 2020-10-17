JoSAA 2020 Round 1 Seat Allocation Today: When, Where and How to check

JoSAA 2020 Seat Allocation Round 1: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to publish on its official website josaa.nic.in the First Round of Seat Allocation, also known as JoSAA 1st Rount of Seat Allotment Result, for the academic year 2020-21 today on Saturday October 17, 2020.
Candidates can access the JoSAA First Round Seat Allocation result on the official website of the JoSAA, www.josaa.nic.in from 10:00 am today.
1. Click here to go to the official website: josaa.nic.in.
2. lick on the tab marked with "Round -1: View Allotment Results and Pay Seat
3. Acceptance Fee".
4. Enter JEE Main 2020 Roll No, Password and Security Pin.
5. Click on Login.
If a candidate has registered for JEE (Advanced) then he or she should use JEE (Advanced) 2020 password instead of JEE Main credentials.
Remember to enter the required details gender, state code of eligibility and nationality, fill your choices of institutes and branches in decreasing order of preference. Once done, the candidate must ensure to lock their choices.
Candidates should also note that there is a separate link to print locked choices. Candidates should also note that First round reporting for Document Verification and Seat Acceptance is from October 17 to 19, 2020 - both days included from morning 10:00 to 05:00 pm.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is releasing today the First Seat Allocation (Round 1) result after completing the First Round of Mock Seat Allocation on October 12 and Second Round of Mock Seat Allotment on October 14, 2020.
Display of seats filled/availability status will be done at 10:00 am on October 21, 2020. Second Round Seat allocation (2nd round) result will be displayed on the same day i.e. Oct 21, 2020 at 05:00 pm.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 11, 2020, 17:00 pm will be done on October 12, 2020.
Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on October 13, 2020, 17:00 pm will be done on October 14, 2020.
Last date of Candidate Registration: October 15, 2020 17:00 IST.
First round of Seat Allotment will be held on October 17, 2020.
First round reporting for Seat Acceptance will be done from October 17 to 19, 2020.
Second round of Seat Allotment/Display of seat filled and vacant will be held on October 21, 2020.
The seat allotment through the official website josaa.nic.in is done for admission to IITs, NITs, IITs and other GFTIs. About 36,000 seats are available in 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 23 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and 20 government funded technical institutions (GFTIs) are offering admissions to the students this year.
