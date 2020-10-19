CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Correction Form Now Online

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the link for Correction in the Choice of Cities in Online Application Form for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020.
The link for correction in choice of cities has been made active on the website csirnet.nta.nic.in. The facility will be available from October 19 to 20, 2020 upto 11:50 pm.
"The facility for correction in the choice of Cities in Online Application Form is made operational on the website csirnet.nta.nic.in from 19.10.2020 to 20.10.2020 (upto 11:50 pm)", NTA said in an official release.
"This is done in view of the demand from various students regarding correction in the choice of Cities in the Online Application Form for CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 due to the constraints being faced by the candidatesin light of COVID-19 pandemic", the NTA said.
"It is made clear that NTA does not make correction of any particulars, including Centres/Cities, based on individual e-mails/calls/hard copies of letter etc. As such, candidates are advised to avail the facility of correction window only through the link mentioned herewith", the NTA said.
Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020 was originally scheduled on June 21, 2020. NTA had started online registration from March 16. Last date to apply was April 15, 2020.
The exam was however postponed due to the pandemic. The NTA now plans to conduct the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 in November.
"The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 on 19th, 21st and 26th November, 2020", it said.
The NTA will publish UGC NET June 2020 admit card in a couple of weeks.
