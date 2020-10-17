CSIR UGC NET June 2020 New Exam Date Released

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Friday released the new date and exam schedule of Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020 which was earlier postponed due to Coronavirus.
Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020 was originally scheduled on June 21, 2020. NTA had started online registration from March 16. Last date to apply was April 15, 2020.
The exam was however postponed due to the pandemic. The NTA now plans to conduct the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 in November.
"The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 on 19th, 21st and 26th November, 2020", it said.
"The downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number, Centre, Date, Shift and Timing of Examination will commence shortly before the date of examination on the official website of the said examination", NTA further said.
Candidates should note that CSIR UGC NET June 2020 conducted by NTA will be held only in Online Mode.
"The test will be held only in Computer based mode", the NTA CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Notification said.
Maximum 28 years as on 01-01-2019 for JRF(NET) {upper age limit is relaxable up to 5 years for SC/ST/Persons with Disability(PwD)/female applicants and 03 years for OBC (non creamy layer) applicants}. No upper age limit for Lectureship (NET).
The award of Junior Research Fellowship to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research, as applicable.
Essential Qualification
M.Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/BPharma/MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates.
