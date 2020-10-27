logo
NEET MDS 2021 Registration Starts - Key Points

NEET-MDS 2021 shall be conducted in a single day and single session in Online Mode on 16th December 2020

Tuesday October 27, 2020 3:07 PM, ummid.com News Network

NEET MDS 2021 Application

NEET MDS 2021: National Board of Examinations (NBE) has started from Monday October 26, Online Registration for NEET MDS 2021 scheduled to be held in December.

Candidates who wish to appear for NEET MDS 2021 should note that the last date of application is November 15, 2020.

How to apply for NEET MDS

  1. Click here to go to official website: nbe.edu.in.
  2. Click on "New Registration".
  3. Read the given instructions carefully and fill the application form.
  4. Pay the fees online to complete registration.

Candidates should note that Correction window, also called as Edit Window, will open on November 17. The last date for correction will be Nov 19.

Final Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images including Photograph, Signatures and Thumb Impression, will be available from Nov 29 t0 30, 2020.

NEET-MDS 2021 shall be conducted in a single day and single session in Online Mode - computer based examination, on 16th December 2020.

NEET MDS 2021 Important Dates

Online Registration: From Oct 26 to Nov 15, 2020

Date of Examination: December 16, 2021

Edit Window for All the Candidates: 17th November to 19th November 2020

Final Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images: 29th November to 30th November 2020

Issue of Admit Card: 9th December 2020

Declaration of Result: By 31st December 2020

The syllabus for the exam shall be that of BDS standard and shall cover all the subjects/syllabus taught during the BDS course as prescribed in the DCI Revised BDS Course Regulations, 2007 as amended from time to time.

.

