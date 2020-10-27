NEET MDS 2021 Registration Starts - Key Points

NEET MDS 2021: National Board of Examinations (NBE) has started from Monday October 26, Online Registration for NEET MDS 2021 scheduled to be held in December.
Candidates who wish to appear for NEET MDS 2021 should note that the last date of application is November 15, 2020.
Candidates should note that Correction window, also called as Edit Window, will open on November 17. The last date for correction will be Nov 19.
Final Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images including Photograph, Signatures and Thumb Impression, will be available from Nov 29 t0 30, 2020.
NEET-MDS 2021 shall be conducted in a single day and single session in Online Mode - computer based examination, on 16th December 2020.
Online Registration: From Oct 26 to Nov 15, 2020
Date of Examination: December 16, 2021
Edit Window for All the Candidates: 17th November to 19th November 2020
Final Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images: 29th November to 30th November 2020
Issue of Admit Card: 9th December 2020
Declaration of Result: By 31st December 2020
The syllabus for the exam shall be that of BDS standard and shall cover all the subjects/syllabus taught during the BDS course as prescribed in the DCI Revised BDS Course Regulations, 2007 as amended from time to time.
