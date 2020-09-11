logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » India

Swami Agnivesh dies of cardiac arrest

Swami Agnivesh was on ventilator support since Tuesday when he was admitted to a Delhi hospital

Friday September 11, 2020 8:23 PM, ummid.com News Network

Swami Agnivesh

New Delhi: Social activist, former MLA and a strong critic of right wing Hindutva politics, Swami Agnivesh died Friday at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. He was 80 years old.

Swami Agnivesh was receiving treatment for liver cirrhosis and had been on ventilator support for four days following multi-organ failure. He suffered a cardiac arrest at 6 PM.

The social activist was admitted to the ILBS on Tuesday and has been on ventilator since then. A multi-disciplinary team is monitoring his condition.

The 80-year-old Agnivesh, a former MLA from Haryana, founded a political party, Arya Sabha, that was based on the principles of the Arya Samaj in 1970.

A staunch critic of right wing Hindutva, Swamy Agnivesh is an advocate for dialogue between religions. He is also involved in various areas of social activism, including campaigns against female foeticide and the emancipation of women.

Swamy Agnivesh was a prominent associate of Anna Hazare during the India Against Corruption's campaign in 2011 to implement the Jan Lokpal Bill.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo