Swami Agnivesh on ventilator support, critical

New Delhi: Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh, who was hospitalised due to liver cirrhosis at the Institute of Liver and Billary Sciences (ILBS) here, is in a critical condition after suffering multi-organ failure during the treatment, the hospital said on Thursday.
The hospital added that he is being closely monitored.
The social activist was admitted to the ILBS on Tuesday and has been on ventilator since then. A multi-disciplinary team is monitoring his condition.
The 80-year-old Agnivesh, a former MLA from Haryana, founded a political party, Arya Sabha, that was based on the principles of the Arya Samaj in 1970.
A staunch critic of right wing Hindutva, Swamy Agnivesh is an advocate for dialogue between religions. He is also involved in various areas of social activism, including campaigns against female foeticide and the emancipation of women.
Swamy Agnivesh was a prominent associate of Anna Hazare during the India Against Corruption's campaign in 2011 to implement the Jan Lokpal Bill.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Indian-origin Engineer accuses Facebook of 'profiting off hate', resigns
Rhea Chakraborty Bail Plea: Mumbai court reserves order till Friday
Also Read
Rhea arrested; hounded for loving a drug addict, says her lawyer
Apex Court says Maratha is not a marginalised community
SC stays Maratha quota "for now"
Munawwar Rana's two daughters put under house arrest
India adds 89K new Corona cases Wednesday, total jumps to 43.7 lakh
Gujarat Corona Count now 1,06,966; Read districtwise details
Maharashtra Covid-19 count 943,772; deaths zoom to 27,407
Right wing Hindu leader booked for linking AMU with terrorism
HC stays demolition of Azam Khan's resort 'Humsafar'
Armed Chinese troops near Indian position at LAC; fresh clashes likely
India, China forces clash at LAC again
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
Sikhs For Justice declares 'Referendum 2020' in Nov, Agencies on high alert