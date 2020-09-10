Rhea Chakraborty Bail Plea: Mumbai court reserves order till Friday

Mumbai: The Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday reserved till Friday its order on the bail application moved by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently under judicial custody in a city jail.
A Mumbai Magistrate had sent Rhea to judicial custody for 14 days till September 22 late on September 8 in connection with a case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) pertaining to its probe into the drugs angle surrounding the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
After spending the night in the NCB lockup, Rhea, 28, was later taken to the Byculla Jail even as her lawyer Satish Maneshinde filed a bail plea on her behalf in the Sessions Court on Wednesday.
While the NCB did not seek her remand, the Metropolitan Magistrate had rejected her bail application while sending her to 14-day judicial custody.
Thursday's decision came after the Special Judge heard the bail plea in the presence of Maneshinde, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande and NCB's investigation officer Kiran Babu.
Also Read
