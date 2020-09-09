MHT CET 2020 from Oct 1, Read revised schedule

MHT CET 2020 Revised Schedule: MHT CET 2020 will start from October 1 and continue till October 20, Maharashtra CET Cell said while releasing the revised dates and schedule of the important entrance exam conducted for admission in first year engineering courses.
MHT CET 2020 PCB (Physics, Chmeistry and Biology) will be conducted from October 1 to 9 whereas MHT CET 2020 PCM (Physics, Chmeistry and Mathematics) will start on October 12 and continue till October 20, the CET Cell said.
"The detailed schedule and link for downloading Admit card will be made available on our official website", Maharashtra CET Cell said in an official notification released Wednesday.
The Maharashtra State CET Cell had in June postponed and deferred MHT-CET 2020 and MAH MCA CET 2020 scheduled to be held in the months of July and August, 2020.
Along with MHT-CET and MCA CET 2020, Maharashtra CET Cell had also postponed other entrance exams including MAH M.Arch CET 2020, MAH B.HMCT CET 2020, MAH M.HMCT CET 2020. Dates of these CETs will also be released soon.
Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant had last Wednesday said that MHT CET 2020, MAH MCA CET 2020 and Entrance Exams for other professional courses in Maharashtra will be held from October 01 to 15, 2020.
Following this Maharashtra CET Cell had also opened the registration window on September 7 and 8, 2020 for the students who could not apply so far.
While MHT CET is compuslory entrance test for admission in first year engineering, MCA CET is conducted for admission in Post Graduate course MCA i.e Masters in Computer Application.
These Entrance Exams are normally conducted in April and May. This year however they were postponed and rescheduled in October becuase of Coronavirus pandemic.
