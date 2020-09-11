Israel Covid 19 Update: Daily cases, deaths hit record highs

Jerusalem: The number of Covid-19 cases in Israel surged to 145,526 on Thursday, with 4,429 new infections, Israel's Ministry of Health said.
This is the highest daily rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel in late February, breaking the previous record of 3,590 cases registered on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.
The daily fatalities from the coronavirus also set a new record with 23 new deaths, which raised the death toll in Israel to 1,077.
The number of recoveries reached 109,942, with 1,588 new recoveries, while active cases currently stand at 34,505.
This comes with the Global covid-19 infections jumping to 27.9 million with 905,000 deaths and 18.8 million recoveries.
US, India and Brazil continue to be top three worst hit countries by Coronavirus as on today.
Earlier on Thursday, Sheba Medical Center in central Israel said it will conduct, along with Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, the first trials of a Covid-19 vaccine with 100 volunteers.
The vaccine, developed by Israel's governmental Institute for Biological Research, is based on another virus that is not harmful to humans.
If it is proven that the vaccine has no significant side effects, the trials will be expanded to hundreds of volunteers, and then its effectiveness will also be tested.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Indian-origin Engineer accuses Facebook of 'profiting off hate', resigns
Rhea Chakraborty Bail Plea: Mumbai court reserves order till Friday
Also Read
Rhea arrested; hounded for loving a drug addict, says her lawyer
Apex Court says Maratha is not a marginalised community
SC stays Maratha quota "for now"
Munawwar Rana's two daughters put under house arrest
India adds 89K new Corona cases Wednesday, total jumps to 43.7 lakh
Gujarat Corona Count now 1,06,966; Read districtwise details
Maharashtra Covid-19 count 943,772; deaths zoom to 27,407
Right wing Hindu leader booked for linking AMU with terrorism
HC stays demolition of Azam Khan's resort 'Humsafar'
Armed Chinese troops near Indian position at LAC; fresh clashes likely
India, China forces clash at LAC again
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
Sikhs For Justice declares 'Referendum 2020' in Nov, Agencies on high alert