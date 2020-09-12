logo
1,365 new cases Saturday take Gujarat Covid tally to 1,12,336

Gujarat has reported 15,901 Covid-19 cases in September so far, an average of 1,325 cases per day

Saturday September 12, 2020 11:42 PM, IANS

Sept 12 Corona update Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike on 1,365 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 1,12,336, while 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours took the state's death toll to 3,198.

Districtwise Corona status Gujarat

Hotspot Surat reported 278 cases, followed by Ahmedabad (175), Rajkot (146), Jamnagar (125), Vadodara (123), Mahesana (50), Bhavnagar (41), Junagadh (39), Gandhinagar (37), Patan (31), Panchmahals (29), Morbi (28), Banaskantha (26).

Amreli reported 25 cases followed by Dahod (20), Bharuch, Tapi and Surendranagar (19 each), Kutch (18), Gir-Somnath and Navsari (15 each), Narmada (14), Botad, Mahisagar and Sabarkantha (10 each), Devbhumi Dwarka and Kheda (9 each), Valsad (7), Anand and Porbandar (6 each), Chotta Udepur (4) and Aravalli (2).

New Covid deaths in Gujarat

On Saturday, fifteen people succumbed to the dreaded virus -- 5 in Surat, 3 in Ahmedabad, 2 each in Bhavnagar and Rajkot and 1 each in Gandhinagar, Vadodara and Gir-Somnath.

Ahmedabad at 1,754 has reported the highest number of Covid deaths, followed by Surat (686), Vadodara (146) and Rajkot (112), among other places.

Till now, the health authorities have conducted 32,19,983 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, of which 31,07,647 have returned negative.

Gujarat Corona Mortality Rate

Gujarat presently has a mortality rate of 2.84 per cent. But, on a positive note, 1,335 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 92,805.

The number of active cases in the state presently stands at 16,333, of which the condition of 16,243 is stable, whereas 90 critical patients are still on ventilator support.

Right now, a total of 7,43,468 people are quarantined in the state, 7,43,026 under home quarantine and 442 in government facilities.

