Riyadh: The Indian Ambassador in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Friday said talks are on with concerned authorities to establish Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus, most probably that of IIT Delhi, in the Kingdom.
"With the education sector witnessing changes, the Kingdom has expressed interest in setting up an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Saudi Arabia", Dr Sayeed said during a webinar to discuss the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on Indo-Saudi bilateral economic relations.
“We are in talks with the pertinent authorities to allow an IIT campus which could be a win-win situation for both countries, and the likelihood is that IIT Delhi could set up its campus in Saudi Arabia", he added.
The Indian Institutes of Technology are premier autonomous public technical and research universities located across India. Brainchild of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, independent India's first Education Minister, the first IIT was established in August 1951 at Kharagpur. As of today there are 23 IITs in India, including the one in New Delhi.
Dr. Sayeed said that Saudi Arabia is India's fourth largest trading partner and 39th largest investor with FDI close to $318m in past two decades.
"During 2019, $100 billion MoUs were signed, and recently the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) invested $1.5 in telecom company in India with additional investment interests in multiple startups showcasing importance of the upcoming innovative solutions from India", he said, according to Saudi Gazette.
“India enjoys edge in technology and better economics in the domain of pharmaceutical, information technology, tourism, education and chemical industries where lot of business interest are seen. India continues to remain third largest importer during last quarter despite global slowdown", he said.
“Similarly, Saudi Arabia has shown increasing imports from India in certain sectors viz cereals, organic chemicals, automobile accessories, mineral fuels. The creation of Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) and joint working groups beneath in IT, energy, industrial infrastructure, agriculture and food security is expected to reveal growing relationship with India,” Dr. Sayeed said highlighting the bilateral relations between the two countries.
Also Read
