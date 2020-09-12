JEE Main Sept 2020 Result, Cut off now live on website

JEE Main September 2020 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) has made available on the JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the live link to check the result and Score of JEE Main September 2020.
The NTA had announced the JEE Main Sept 2020 result, along with the category-wise cut off, late in the evening Friday. The live link to check the individual score however was missing from the website.
The link to check JEE Main score is now active and candidates can follow the steps given below to check their JEE result.
National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of JEE Main September 2020, two days after releasing the Answer Key. Along with the result, NTA also published All India Toppers list and merit list of the students who topped their respective states and bagged the first rank.
As many as 24 students from different states have topped JEE Main September 2020 scoring a perfect 100% marks (Percentile).
Among the 24 JEE Main September 2020 toppers 08 are from Telangana, followed by 05 from Delhi, 04 from Rajasthan, 03 from Andhra Pradesh 02 from Haryana, and 01 each from Gujarat and Maharashtra.
JEE Main was held from Septmber 1 to 6, 2020. The result is available on official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2020 cut off marks for BTech (Paper 1):
Common Rank List (CRL): 90.3765335
Economically Weaker Section (EWS) : 70.2435518
Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL): 72.8887969
Scheduled Caste (SC): 50.1760245
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 39.0696101
People with Disability (PwD): 0.0618524
Common Rank List (CRL): 90.3765335
Economically Weaker Section (EWS) : 70.2435518
Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL): 72.8887969
Scheduled Caste (SC): 50.1760245
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 39.0696101
People with Disability (PwD): 0.0618524
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released on September 08, 2020 the Answer Key and Question Papers along with Response Sheet of candidates who appeared for the JEE Main September 2020.
JEE Main - Joint Entrance Exam conducted for admission in first year engineering is hel twice a year. While JEE Main I is conducted in January, JEE Main II is held in April. This year however JEE Main 2 was delayed and held in September because of Coronavirus pandemic.
JEE Main percentile is calculated based on the score of a candidate in JEE Main I and JEE Main II.
After the declaration of JEE Main result, focus now is on JEE Advanced. Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-D) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced) 2020 for admissions in all the 23 IITs on September 27 whereas the JEE Advanced result will be declared on October 5.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
China's newly built military base at Finger 5 cuts off Indian Army
Also Read
Indian troops at vantage point overlooking PLA positions at Pangong Lake
HC lifts stay on Sudarshan TV's 'UPSC Jihad' expose show after Modi govt's nod
Microsoft hacking claim is to ensure smooth buyout of TikTok: Chinese experts
Swami Agnivesh: Crusader, Minister and 'Bigg Boss' contestant, dies at 80
AMU to bury 2nd time capsule 143 years after the 1st
Rhea Chakraborty Bail Plea: Mumbai court reserves order till Friday
Rhea arrested; hounded for loving a drug addict, says her lawyer
Apex Court says Maratha is not a marginalised community
SC stays Maratha quota "for now"
India Corona Count surges past 45 lakh mark
UP adds 7,042 new Corona cases Friday, Lucknow hotspot
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
After UAE, Bahrain embraces Israel