Al Noora first ever face mask to get Halal Certification

Singapore: United World Halal Development (UNWHD) Singapore Saturday issued Halal Certification to “Al Noora”, a face mask brand owned by Fujian Haitai Intelligent Technology Co Ltd, China.
In an official statement released Saturday, United World Halal Development (UNWHD) Singapore said it found the "Al Noora" face mask ethical, human-friendly and environment friendly.
"Al Noora face masks are comfortable, have zero effects on the skin and are biodegradable with the best international quality standards. We ceritify Al Noora mask to be Halal compliance", UNWHD, a global Halal Consultant and Certification Company having its headquarters in Singapore, said.
"UNWHD identifies this mask to be safe and easy to breathe, no harmful chemicals are used. The quality of this face mask is identified by verifying and testing the product’s raw material and ingredients", it said.
UNWHD follows a stringent testing process to certify its product which complies with Halal Standards. "Al Noora face mask has gone through the scrutinized process to attain Halal Certification, which qualifies to be utilized by individuals", UNWHD said.
The demand for face masks has suddenly witnessing a huge surge evern since outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in December 2019.
The deadly virus first detected in China has so far taken 917,000 lives and infected more than 28.6 million people across the world.
