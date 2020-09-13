logo
Raghuvansh Prasad dies, days after shunning Lalu's RJD

Singh was suffering from lungs' infection and put on ventilator support two days ago after his health deteriorated

Sunday September 13, 2020 1:28 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh succumbed to post-COVID illness at AIIMS here on Sunday, days after resigning from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He was 74.

He was admitted in the ICU a week ago after complaining of infection in the lungs, which he developed after contracting COVID-19.

Singh had tested Covid-19 positive

Singh tested coronavirus positive in June and was treated at AIIMS in Patna.

The veteran politician had resigned from the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) a few days ago. He had written a series of letters to various politicians while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi.

"Aap kahi nahi ja rahe ho"

In one of his letters, circulated in the media, Singh had flayed the culture of dynastic politics and taken indirect potshots at the family rule in the RJD.

Singh had represented the Vaishali constituency of Bihar in the Lok Sabha and was RJD National Vice-President before he resigned from the post.

RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav on the other hand had rejected his resignation and said "Aap kahi nahi ja rahe ho... (You are not leaving the party.

