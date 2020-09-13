Raghuvansh Prasad dies, days after shunning Lalu's RJD

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh succumbed to post-COVID illness at AIIMS here on Sunday, days after resigning from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He was 74.
Singh was suffering from lungs' infection and put on ventilator support two days ago after his health deteriorated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
He was admitted in the ICU a week ago after complaining of infection in the lungs, which he developed after contracting COVID-19.
Singh tested coronavirus positive in June and was treated at AIIMS in Patna.
The veteran politician had resigned from the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) a few days ago. He had written a series of letters to various politicians while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi.
In one of his letters, circulated in the media, Singh had flayed the culture of dynastic politics and taken indirect potshots at the family rule in the RJD.
Singh had represented the Vaishali constituency of Bihar in the Lok Sabha and was RJD National Vice-President before he resigned from the post.
RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav on the other hand had rejected his resignation and said "Aap kahi nahi ja rahe ho... (You are not leaving the party.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Indian, Chinese armies within shooting range at Spanggur Gap
Also Read
China's newly built military base at Finger 5 cuts off Indian Army
HC lifts stay on Sudarshan TV's 'UPSC Jihad' expose show after Modi govt's nod
Microsoft hacking claim is to ensure smooth buyout of TikTok: Chinese experts
Swami Agnivesh: Crusader, Minister and 'Bigg Boss' contestant, dies at 80
AMU to bury 2nd time capsule 143 years after the 1st
IIT Delhi campus likely in Saudi Arabia: Indian Envoy
Apex Court says Maratha is not a marginalised community
SC stays Maratha quota "for now"
India Corona Count surges past 45 lakh mark
UP adds 7,042 new Corona cases Friday, Lucknow hotspot
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
After UAE, Bahrain embraces Israel