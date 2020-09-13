UAE reports over 1K new Corona cases, count jumps to 78,849

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday announced 1,007 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 78,849.
At the same time, 521 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 68,983, UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said, Xinhua reported.
It also confirmed one more death, pushing the country's death toll to 399. The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report Covid-19 cases.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 28.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 918,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,650,588 and the fatalities rose to 918,796, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,482,503 and 193,670 respectively, according to the CSSE.
India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,659,984, while the country's death toll stood at 77,472.
In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,315,687), and is followed by Russia (1,053,663), Peru (716,670), Colombia (702,088), Mexico (663,973), South Africa (648,214), Spain (566,326), Argentina (546,481), Chile (432,666), France (402,811), Iran (399,940), the UK (367,592), Bangladesh (336,044), Saudi Arabia (325,050), Pakistan (300,955).
Turkey has so far reported a total of 289,635 infection, followed by Iraq (286,778), Italy (286,297), Germany (260,817), Philippines (257,863), Indonesia (214,746), Ukraine (155,558), Israel (152,722), Canada (138,163), Bolivia (125,172), Qatar (121,523), Ecuador (116,451), Kazakhstan (106,729), Dominican Republic (103,092), Romania (102,386), Panama (101,041) and Egypt (100,856), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (131,210), Mexico (70,604), the UK (41,712), Italy (35,603), France (30,902), Peru (30,470), Spain (29,747), Iran (23,029), Colombia (22,734), Russia (18,426), South Africa (15,427), Chile (11,895), Argentina (11,263) and Ecuador (10,864).
