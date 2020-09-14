Allahabad University Final Year Exam 2020: Direct link to download Question Paper

Prayagraj: Allahabad University (AU) UG Final Year and Law (LLB and BALLB) Final Semester Exam will be starting today i.e. Monday September 14, 2020 at 10:00 am in Online Mode.
Allahabad University Final Year, and LLB 6th Sem and BA LLB 10th Sem exams are being held for the first time in Online Mode due to Coronavirus pandemic.
Allahabad University (AU) Final Exam will be held in two shifts starting today. The question papers for the first shift will be available for download exactly at 10:00 am and at 02:00 pm for the second shift, according to the vasrity notification.
Direct Link to dowload Allahabad University Question Paper: onlineexam.allduniv.ac.in.
Students should read User Manual in PDF Format (English and Hindi) with Frequently Asked Questions from the websity. Students can also watch Demonstration Video to "Download Question Paper" and Demonstration Video to "Upload Answersheets" the YouTube links of the two videos mentioned on the university website.
The university has also made available some famous applications for Android Platform for scanning and converting to PDF like Adobe Scan and Microsoft Office Lens. These applications will be required for scanning answer sheets before uploading.
According to the Revised Time Table released by the Allahabad University, the final year exams will begin on September 14, 2020 with the first paper BA III, BSc III, BCom III and BSc Home Science III.
BCom III final exam will end on September 22, 2020 whereas BA III and BSC III exam will continue till October 21, 2020, according to AU revised time table.
LLB Semester 6th semester will begin on September 15 and end on September 21, 2020, according to the AU Time Table released Thursday.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Indian, Chinese armies within shooting range at Spanggur Gap
Also Read
China's newly built military base at Finger 5 cuts off Indian Army
Delhi Police arrests Umar Khalid under stringent UAPA
Microsoft hacking claim is to ensure smooth buyout of TikTok: Chinese experts
Swami Agnivesh: Crusader, Minister and 'Bigg Boss' contestant, dies at 80
AMU to bury 2nd time capsule 143 years after the 1st
IIT Delhi campus likely in Saudi Arabia: Indian Envoy
Apex Court says Maratha is not a marginalised community
SC stays Maratha quota "for now"
India Corona Count surges past 45 lakh mark
UP adds 7,042 new Corona cases Friday, Lucknow hotspot
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
After UAE, Bahrain embraces Israel