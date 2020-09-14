logo
Umrah Travel Restrictions likely to continue till January 2021

Monday September 14, 2020 11:40 AM, ummid.com News Network

When Umrah Travel will start

Hajj and Umrah: Restrictions on Umrah travel is most likely to continue till January 2021 as Saudi Arabia said ban imposed on international flights following the Covid-19 outbreak could be lifted only in early next year.

In a statement on Sunday, Saudi Interior Ministry attributed the delay in lifting the restrictions due to the severe Covid-19 situation in some countries, reports Xinhua news agency.

Partial lifting of restrictions

Saudi Arabia however will partially lift the ban on international flights and open land, sea, and air borders for those who were excepted from the travel ban to enter and leave Saudi Arabia.

Under this arrangement, some sectors would be allowed to travel, including government officials, diplomats and ill individuals. However, Umrah visa will not resume and Umrah travel will not start unless the travel ban is lifted fully.

While justifying the restrictions on international flights, Saudi Health Ministry said it has the right, according to the situation, to impose certain precautionary measures.

Saudi Arabia latest Covid-19 situation

Meanwhile, latest reports about the current pandemic situation in Saudi Arabia said, the Kingdom has been witnessing a decline in daily Covid-19 infections. The Health Ministry confirmed Sunday 601 new cases, raising the tally to 325,651, with 4,268 deaths.

Saudi Arabia banned the entry of Umrah pilgrims in Makkah and Madinah and Umrah visa issuance on February 26, 2020 soon after the first case of Coronavirus positive patient was detected.

The ban which is continuing till date also saw the Makkah Haram devoid of Umrah pilgrims during Ramadan and also a curtailed down Hajj when only 1000 pilgrims were allowed to perform the annual ritual.

