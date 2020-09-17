Chittagong: Students protest demanding expulsion of Shafi's son Anas

Dhaka: Thousands of students staged protest demanding expulsion of Anas Madani, son of chief (Amir) of the Madrasa and chief of Hifazat-e-Islami Ahmed Shafi, from Hathazari Darul Uloom Mueenul Islam Madrasa in Hathajari of Chittagong.
At the same time, the students demanded the appointment of a new chief, replacing the present chief of the Madrasa.
The protest against Shafi (103), who is suffering from various diseases, started after the Zuhr prayers on Wednesday as the students accused him for sacking at least 11 teachers and officials without any reason, under the influence of Maulana Anas Madani.
Hathazari Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) and Upazila Nirbahi Officer could not be reached for a comment.
Anas Madani has also been accused of influencing the Hathazari Madrasa, Hefazat-e-Islam and the Qaumi Madrasa Board (BEFAC)
It is learned that Shafi has been unable to supervise the madrasa for a long time due to his too old age as he is undergoing treatment.
Hifazat-e-Islam chief had reportedly made a public appearance at an event in January 2019 where he said that people should not allow girls to study.
The Hifazat chief in an audio said parents may let their daughters study up to grade five so that the girls can keep a tab on their husband's finances and write letters to them.
Shafi is also the chairman of Al-Haiatul Ulya Lil-Jamiatil Qawmia Bangladesh, the agency consisting of the six Qawmi education boards.
He is often called 'Tentul Hujur' (Tamarind Mullah) by his critics for his misogynistic remarks because he once in 2013 had compared women with 'Tentul' (tamarind), who he said make man's mouth water.
Shafi's organisation made global headlines in 2013 when its members carried out mayhem in Dhaka's Motijheel after calling a rally against the government's policies on different issues, including women and education.
