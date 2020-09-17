Facebook, Ray-Ban to jointly launch smart glasses in 2021

New Delhi: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company would launch a pair of smart glasses next year in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, the makers of eyewear from Oakley and Ray-Ban to Armani, Versace and more.
"We don't have a product yet to share with you today but I am excited to share that we have formed a multi-year partnership starting with building and releasing our first pair of smart glasses next year," Zuckerberg said during the virtual ‘Facebook Connect' conference on Wednesday.
The Ray-Ban branded smart glasses will combine innovative technology with fashion-forward style and help people better connect with friends and family, he added.
"We're passionate about exploring devices that can give people better ways to connect with those closest to them. Wearables have the potential to do that.
"With EssilorLuxottica we have an equally ambitious partner who'll lend their expertise and world-class brand catalogue to the first truly fashionable smart glasses," said Andrew Bosworth, Vice President of Facebook Reality Labs.
The product name, specifications, software capabilities, pricing and other details will be shared closer to launch in 2021.
"We are especially proud of our collaboration with Facebook, which projects an iconic brand like Ray-Ban into an increasingly digital and social future. We are paving the way for a new generation of products destined to change the way we look at the world," commented Rocco Basilico, Chief Wearables Officer at Luxottica.
