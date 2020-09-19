Owaisi's AIMIM, SJDD form alliance to fight Bihar election 2020

[While announcing the AIMIM-SJDD alliance in Patna, Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Congress and RJD, and claimed that their wrong policies led to their failure in Bihar. (Photo: Twitter/@asadowaisi)]
Patna: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Saturday entered into an alliance with the Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic (SJDD) ahead of the assembly election in Bihar to be held later this year.
While announcing the AIMIM-SJDD alliance in Patna, Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Congress and RJD, and claimed that their wrong policies led to their failure in Bihar.
"We will fight the election under the leadership of Devendra Prasad Yadav, the president of SJDD. We welcome all those parties who want to fight against communalism and communal parties," the AIMIM chief said.
"We are not scared of any political party. Our party had contested the election in 2015 from Kishanganj, but the Congress won. Today the BJP is riding high in Bihar due to the failure of the RJD. I have defeated the BJP and the Shiv Sena in Hyderabad," Owaisi said.
"In Maharashtra, the Congress party is sitting on the Shiv Sena's lap. The former is presented as a secular party in the country but I would believe that its thinking promotes feudalism. People of the country are facing the consequences due to the wrong moves of the Congress party," the AIMIM chief said.
The AIMIM has already declared it will contest on 50 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.
The AIMIM had in 2015 fielded candidates in 6 assembly seats. Owaisi's party however could not win a single seat. But, the party worked hard and won the 2019 by-election from the Kishanganj assembly constituency.
Earlier, there were reports that AIMIM is in talks with Hindustani Awam Morcha of former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi. AIMIM Bihar leaders had also held a series of meetings with Manjhi. Manjhi however in a surprise move chose NDA of JD(U) and BJP.
