KEA to Conduct DNB Mop Up Round 2020 on September 29

NEET PG 2020 DNB Mop-up Round: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct Mop up round on September 29, 2020 for admission in DNB courses for the candidates who have qualified NEET PG 2020 and DNB PDCET 2020.
"Mop-up round seat allotment to the eligible Karnataka in-service candidates who have qualified in NEET-PG-2020/DNB-PDC5T 2020 will be conducted on 29-09-2020 at 11.00 am at Karnataka Examinations Authority, Malleswharam, Bangalore", the KEA said in an official notification released Monday.
"As per Government letter dated 11.09.2020, registration will be opened to all candidates for admission to DNB courses", KEA said.
"If any eligible candidates, who have not registened for DNB courses can register from 22-09-2020 to 25-09-2020 and pay the application fees and appear for Mop-up round with all the original documents", the KEA notification said.
"Eligible in-service candidates shall present on 29-09-2020 at 10:30 am at KEA to participate in the mop-up round", it added.
1. Submission of original documents.
2. Demand Draft submission
3. Seat selection
1. Submission of original documents.
2. Demand Draft submission
3. Seat selection
Following candidates are NOT eligible for Mop-up Round:
1. Candidates allotted any seat through AIQ/Central University/Deemed University or in any other State/Boards PG counselling.
2. Candidates allotted seat in KEA Counselling and cancelled.
3.Candidates allotted seat in KEA Counselling and admitted to college.
1. Candidates allotted any seat through AIQ/Central University/Deemed University or in any other State/Boards PG counselling.
2. Candidates allotted seat in KEA Counselling and cancelled.
3.Candidates allotted seat in KEA Counselling and admitted to college.
1. The candidates have to cornpulsorily pay the prescribed fees in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of "The Executive Director, KEA" payable at Bangalore".
2. Candidates shall bring multiple Demand Drafts of different denominations equalling to the prescribed fee.
3. Online payment or Cheques or Cash will not be aceepted.
4. Candidates will not be allowed to select the seats without the demand drafts for the required fees.
1. The candidates have to cornpulsorily pay the prescribed fees in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of "The Executive Director, KEA" payable at Bangalore".
2. Candidates shall bring multiple Demand Drafts of different denominations equalling to the prescribed fee.
3. Online payment or Cheques or Cash will not be aceepted.
4. Candidates will not be allowed to select the seats without the demand drafts for the required fees.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Kashmiris today would rather be happy if ruled by China: Farooq Abdullah
Also Read
'A Burning Issue': Erdogan again rakes Kashmir at UN General Assembly
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' congratulates 4 timer Modi, after spotting in Time Magazine
Present state of Electronic Media bears parallels with 'Nazi Germany': SC told
Sara, a 5th grader, wins '2020 Google Doodle' for spreading kindness
Tablighis not behind Covid-19 spread: Bombay HC Nagpur Bench
Sudarshan TV issued show cause notice for code violation: Centre to SC
Sudarshan TV cites NDTV's 'Hindu Terror...' show in its affidavit on 'UPSC Jihad'
'Divisive Agenda, Hatred for Muslims': SC not to lift stay on Sudarshan TV show
Time to Introspect Muslim Angle in ISRO Spy Case of 1994
MoS Railways Suresh Angadi succumbs to Coronavirus
Varsities across Muslim world celebrate the legacy of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi
Umrah for pilgrims from within Saudi Arabia starts on Oct 4
Saudi Arabia unveils three stage plan to resume Umrah