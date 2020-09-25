logo
KEA to Conduct DNB Mop Up Round 2020 on September 29

As per Government letter dated 11.09.2020, registration will be opened to all candidates for admission to DNB courses, KEA said

Friday September 25, 2020 6:56 AM, ummid.com News Network

KEA DNB

NEET PG 2020 DNB Mop-up Round: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct Mop up round on September 29, 2020 for admission in DNB courses for the candidates who have qualified NEET PG 2020 and DNB PDCET 2020.

"Mop-up round seat allotment to the eligible Karnataka in-service candidates who have qualified in NEET-PG-2020/DNB-PDC5T 2020 will be conducted on 29-09-2020 at 11.00 am at Karnataka Examinations Authority, Malleswharam, Bangalore", the KEA said in an official notification released Monday.

"As per Government letter dated 11.09.2020, registration will be opened to all candidates for admission to DNB courses", KEA said.

"If any eligible candidates, who have not registened for DNB courses can register from 22-09-2020 to 25-09-2020 and pay the application fees and appear for Mop-up round with all the original documents", the KEA notification said.

"Eligible in-service candidates shall present on 29-09-2020 at 10:30 am at KEA to participate in the mop-up round", it added.

Stages of Offline counselling

1. Submission of original documents.
2. Demand Draft submission
3. Seat selection

Mop-up Round Instruetions

Following candidates are NOT eligible for Mop-up Round:

1. Candidates allotted any seat through AIQ/Central University/Deemed University or in any other State/Boards PG counselling.
2. Candidates allotted seat in KEA Counselling and cancelled.
3.Candidates allotted seat in KEA Counselling and admitted to college.

Key Points to Remember

1. The candidates have to cornpulsorily pay the prescribed fees in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of "The Executive Director, KEA" payable at Bangalore".

2. Candidates shall bring multiple Demand Drafts of different denominations equalling to the prescribed fee.

3. Online payment or Cheques or Cash will not be aceepted.

4. Candidates will not be allowed to select the seats without the demand drafts for the required fees.

