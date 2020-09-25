Malaysia Corona count 10,687 with 111 new cases detected Friday

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia reported 111 new Covid-19 infections, the health ministry said on Friday, bringing the national total to 10,687.
Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that four of the new cases are related to foreigners imported and 107 are local transmissions, most from the eastern state of Sabah, where a state Assembly election will take place on Saturday, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Noor Hisham urged voters in Sabah to conduct the voting while observing the standard operating procedure issued by the health authorities.
Health authorities also detected one new case cluster, traced to the crew of a ship docked in the southern Johor state, with two testing positive so far.
Another 30 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged cases to 9,696, or 90.7 per cent of all cases.
Of the remaining 858 active cases, four are being held in intensive care units and three of those are in need of assisted breathing.
No new deaths have been reported, leaving the total deaths at 133.
