CMAT 2021 Question Paper, Answer Keys released

CMAT 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released on CMAT official website cmat.nta.nic.in the Question Paper with recorded responses of the candidates and Answer Keys Saturday.
The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 was conducted across India on March 31, 2021. CMAT was held in Online Mode i.e. Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cmat.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as “Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge 2021”.
3. Click on one of the two given options i.e. “Through Application Number and Password” or “Through Application Number and Date of Birth”.
4. Enter all the details to sign-in.
5. Click on the desired links to download question paper with responses and answer keys.
The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, can challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹1000/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.
“This facility is available from April 3 to 5, 2021 (up to 05:00 pm)”, the NTA said.
The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/PayTm till April 5, 2021up to 11:50 pm.
“No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee”, the NTA said.
“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the subject experts. If found correct, they will be revised accordingly.
“Based on the revised Final Answer Key, CMAT result will be prepared and declared.
“No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenges.
“The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final”, the NTA said.
Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national level entrance examination conducted by the NTA on behalf of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) every year as per the directions of Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), Government of India.
The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE approved Institutions/University Departments/Constituent Colleges/Affiliated Colleges. The CMAT facilitates Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission in all Management programs.
